Second seeded Babos and Mladenovic, who lost to Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai last year, claimed their third Grand Slam doubles crown as a pair, having won last year's French Open.

Video - Top seeds Mladenovic and Babos win second Australian Open title 02:21

France's Mladenovic, who won the 2016 French Open with compatriot Caroline Garcia, brought her Grand Slam doubles tally to four titles, one more than her Hungarian partner Babos.