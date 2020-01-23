Getty Images
Bencic grinds out a straight sets victory over Ostapenko
Belinda Bencic is through to the third round after grinding out a 7-5, 7-5 win against Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday.
The No. 6 seed took the first set having broken Ostapenko's serve four times in a frantic opening to the contest on Margaret Court Arena.
Bencic responded well after being broken in the second set by the hard-hitting Latvian. The 22-year-old Swiss regained her composure and responded with two breaks at 5-4 down to secure her place in the next round.
