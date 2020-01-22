Getty Images

Impressive Watson rallies to beat Pliskova in three sets

By Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Britain's Heather Watson rallies from a set down to knock out Kristyna Pliskova 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Court 12 and follows compatriot Harriet Dart into the second round.

Game 5 proved pivotal in the first set as Pliskova broke the Watson serve to move into a 3-2 lead which she then saw out to take it 6-4.

But Watson stormed back in the second as she went a break up in a tense eighth game before finishing off the set with an ace.

And the world number 75 carried that momentum into the third by double breaking her Russian opponent en route to sealing her place in the second round.

