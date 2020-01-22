Wozniacki, who is retiring from the sport after the tournament's conclusion, recovered from a double break down to go 7-5 up against the Ukrainian, who she lost to in their only prior meeting in Cincinnati last year.

And the Dane was broken early in the second and, leaving her trying to claw back a 3-0 deficit and the No 23 seed Ukrainian took the opening set.

But Wozniacki showed her battling qualities when she got a break to level before eventually taking it 7-5.

The Dane then registered the same scoreline in the decisive third after an injury-hampered Yastremska saved three match points at 5-5.

Wozniacki will face Ons Jabeur in the next round after the Tunisian beat Caroline Garcia of France 1-6 6-2 6-3.

Emotions running high

"She came out really flying and she hit so hard and so precise and I didn't know what to do," Wozniacki said post-match.

"But she started making a few errors and I got more depth on my ball.