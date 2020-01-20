Osaka was too good for her Czech opponent, taking the first set in 36 minutes after a wobbly start in windy conditions.

The second set was a slightly tighter affair as an unforced error from Osaka saw Bouzkova take a vital break to go 4-2 up, but the number 3 seed quickly recovered and secured a crucial break at 4-4 before serving out the match.

Osaka's opening day victory makes it 15 wins in her last 16 matches.

The reigning champion will now face Chinese world number 41 Saisai Zheng in the second round, who needed just 72 minutes to beat Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3 6-2.

