The 15-year-old American won 4-6 6-3 7-5 to reach the third round in her first outing at Melbourne Park.

On the showdown with Osaka, Gauff said: "I played her at US Open so I know what to expect. I’m excited for a good match, I think she’s a great competitor on and off the court."

Osaka powered past Gauff 6-3 6-0 in their third-round meeting at the US Open, but will know she faces an opponent maturing with every Grand Slam experience.

On Melbourne Arena, Gauff trailed world no 74 Cirstea 3-0 in the final set, but bounced back to win seven of the next nine games and seal the match.

“Shout out to the cheering squad over there. It’s amazing, honestly I didn’t think I would get so much support in Australia," Gauff added.

" You really made me believe, it’s really emotional because I never thought this would happen to me, so many people supporting me so thank you. "

Asked why she thinks she gets so much support, Gauff said: “I honestly don’t know but I think they kinda like me so I hope they can keep that going.”

And her fighting spirit? “Just my will to win and especially the crowd," she added. "You cheered me back. My parents always told me I can come back no matter what the score is. I think that showed today.”