Getty Images
Evans survives thriller to come back from two sets down and defeat McDonald
Dan Evans comes back from two sets down to defeat Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 in an enthralling clash in the Australian Open first round.
The British number one struggled to get going against the unseeded American and went down by two sets as he faced an early exit.
But Evans showed great resilience to roar back and dug deep to win three sets in a row in a match that lasted three hours and 21 minutes on Court 14.
More to follow...