Getty Images

Evans survives thriller to come back from two sets down and defeat McDonald

Evans survives thriller to come back from two sets down and defeat McDonald
By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 13 minutes ago

Dan Evans comes back from two sets down to defeat Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 in an enthralling clash in the Australian Open first round.

The British number one struggled to get going against the unseeded American and went down by two sets as he faced an early exit.

But Evans showed great resilience to roar back and dug deep to win three sets in a row in a match that lasted three hours and 21 minutes on Court 14.

Video - Highlights: British No. 1 Evans battles through in five-set thriller

03:12

More to follow...

On the same topic

Australian Open