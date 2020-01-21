Fourth seed Medvedev is one of the leading contenders looking to end the old guard’s stranglehold at Grand Slams in the men's singles.

The 23-year-old Russian fell to Rafael Nadal in the US Open final last year, while he reached the fourth round in Melbourne 12 months ago.

In his bid for a much deeper run this time around, Medvedev started in style when beating last year’s quarter-finalist Tiafoe 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2 in an entertaining encounter.

