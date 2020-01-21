Getty Images
Medvedev prevails in thrilling tussle with Tiafoe
Daniil Medvedev prevailed in a sublime Next Gen battle with Frances Tiafoe to reach the second round of the Australian Open.
Fourth seed Medvedev is one of the leading contenders looking to end the old guard’s stranglehold at Grand Slams in the men's singles.
The 23-year-old Russian fell to Rafael Nadal in the US Open final last year, while he reached the fourth round in Melbourne 12 months ago.
In his bid for a much deeper run this time around, Medvedev started in style when beating last year’s quarter-finalist Tiafoe 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2 in an entertaining encounter.
