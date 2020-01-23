Last year’s US Open finalist recorded an impressive 7-5 6-1 6-3 victory over the qualifier on Margaret Court Arena.

Video - 'No way!' - How did Medvedev win this point?! 00:40

Medvedev is in the same of the draw as Rafael Nadal – his US Open conqueror last September – and the Russian faces Spainiard Jaume Munar or Australia’s Alexei Popyrin next as he continues his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title.

Medvedev, 23, was made to work in the opening set by world No 168 Martinez, who was playing in only his second major and recorded his first Grand Slam win in the first round over Dominik Koepfer.

Video - Highlights: Medvedev continues charge with victory over Martinez 02:41

The pair shared breaks midway through the first set, but crucially it was Medvedev who broke in the 12th game to take the set 7-5.

Medvedev had no such issues in the second set, racing through it with two breaks to seal it 6-1 in 37 minutes, but only after requiring a medical timeout when his nose started bleeding when 5-0 up.

It did not prove to be a problem, however. A break in the fifth game of the third set put Medvedev on the brink, and after he saved three break points a game later, the world No 4 closed it out 6-3.