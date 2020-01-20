Gunning for a record-extending eighth Australian Open title, Djokovic began supremely against Jan-Lennard Struff, a break of serve duly came at 3-2 and although the German eventually broke back, Djokovic never looked like losing the subsequent tiebreak.

It appeared he could start thinking about his second-round tie against Prajnesh Gunneswaran or Tatsuma Ito but a complete loss of focus in the third set handed Struff an unexpected route back into the match as he was broken three times, responding with only one. Though renowned for his fighting ability, he gave up the set with a whimper in a service game which featured three double faults, two of which came after deuce.

Video - Highlights: Djokovic struggles in third set but beats Struff 02:57

There can be no doubting that Djokovic enters the tournament this year with more tennis than usual. At the inaugural ATP Cup, he played eight matches, including two in doubles. It culminated in a mammoth effort in the final as he played a fantastic match to defeat Rafael Nadal, then partnered Viktor Troicki to down Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez in the doubles rubber.

So, in the context of a pristine performance coming before the Australian Open started, has Djokovic timed his Aussie swing wrong?

"I don't feel overcooked mentally or physically," he insisted to Eurosport. "I had enough time after Sydney to recover and train well, I kept my training sessions intense and I feel good... I played well in the three sets I won and in the fourth I didn't play so great.

Video - Djokovic: I don't feel overcooked 01:37

As a player ranked at number 37, Struff is hardly your classic first-round fodder but he had never previously won a set against the reigning champion and much tougher tests await him as he was drawn into a tricky half, with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Roger Federer potentially to come.

Djokovic needs to acknowledge that his level dropped significantly and, if he is to win again in Melbourne, improve to make sure that it doesn't happen when he faces superior opponents.