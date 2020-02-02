The pre-tournament favourite, Djokovic had surprised no-one with his business-like march through the draw, dropping just one set on his way to an eighth final.

And it looked like it would be a procession to a 17th Grand Slam title as he cruised to the first set.

However, Thiem fought back, sealing sets two and three to put himself within touching distance of a stunning upset and a first Grand Slam.

An agitated Djokovic took aim at umpire Damien Dumusois at the changeover at the end of the second set, and then went on to lose the third set, but regrouped to regain his composure and send the final to a deciding fifth set.

Video - ‘You made yourself famous, well done’ – Djokovic rages at umpire during Australian Open final 01:22

And the 32-year-old secured the decisive break in the third game of the set before holding off a spirited Thiem to win his eighth title at Melbourne Park.