Thiem eases past Mannarino into the second round
Dominic Thiem eases past Adrian Mannarino into the second round thanks to a 6-3, 7-5, 6-2 win over the unseeded Frenchman.
It took the world number 5 two hours and 21 minutes to dispatch Mannarino in a game where his service game disappointed on the Margaret Court Arena.
Nevertheless the Austrian has progressed to the second round as he looks to get past the Australian fourth round this campaign for the first time in his career.
