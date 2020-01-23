Eurosport
Thiem overcomes valiant Bolt in five-set epic
Australian wild card Alex Bolt put up a valiant effort, but the world No. 5 seed Dominic Thiem is through to the third round after an epic 6-2, 5-7, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-2 victory.
Bolt looked down and out at 3-5 in the second, but he valiantly fought back with four games in a row to take it by two clear games.
Thiem was forced into a dramatic tie-break in the third and saved three set points before the world number 140 slammed down an ace to seal it 7-6 (5).
But the Austrian regained his composure and won 11 of the next 13 games to cruise through the fourth and fifth sets.
More to follow...