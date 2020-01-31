In an enthralling semi-final featuring a rain interruption, a lighting failure and plenty of drama, the fifth-seeded Austrian shrugged off a sluggish start and was braver on the big points under the roof at Rod Laver Arena.

The 26-year-old Thiem, twice a runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open, will take on seven-time Australian Open champion Djokovic on Sunday after a marathon three-and-a-half-hour tussle with Zverev.

"It's unbelievable - I've twice played Rafa Nadal in Roland Garros finals. I'm now facing Novak here: he's the king of Australia,” said Thiem of the prospect of meeting Djokovic.

" I'm always facing the kings of these Grand Slams. I'll try everything to win. "

"I'm looking forward and will try to recover well."

The Austrian recovered from a dire first set - where 13 unforced errors and just five winners contributed to three breaks of his service – to reach a third Grand Slam final of his career.

Thiem sealed sets three and four on tiebreaks, despite his opponent’s superior serving acumen, after he began to take control of the match from the baseline, finishing the match with 43 winners.

"Both of us could have won this today," Thiem, who dumped Nadal from the quarter-finals, said on court.

"Maybe (I have) a little bit of experience, little bit of something else. He's just 22, maybe not long before he makes it to his first Grand Slam final.

"It was an unreal match, again two tiebreaks, so tough and so close. It was almost impossible to break him."

With the men's Grand Slams dominated for years by the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer, Thiem will bid to become the first man born in the 1990s to win a major title when he takes on the second seed Djokovic.

With additional reporting from Reuters