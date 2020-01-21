Getty Images
Svitolina battles past Boulter as Brits tumble out on second day
Fifth seed Elina Svitolina battled into the Australian Open second round as Katie Boulter joined the list of first-round British exits on Tuesday.
- Watch all courts and all matches of the Australian Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
- Australian Open order of play
- Australian Open LIVE - all the latest updates
Svitolina needed 81 minutes to dismiss Boulter 6-4 7-5 on the 1573 Arena in Melbourne.
Boulter’s defeat follows losses for both Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund after Dan Evans battled through on the opening day.
Svitolina is targeting a maiden Grand Slam final having reached the semis at Wimbledon and the US Open last year.
The Ukrainian faces a potential third-round clash with Garbine Muguruza, but must first overcome Lauren Davis in the second round.
On Tuesday, Svitolina was made to work as Boulter held her own early on, but the Brit was broken in the 10th game to go a set down.
A topsy-turvy second set saw Boulter break first, only for Svitolina to move 5-2 up.
Svitolina failed to serve out for the match at 5-3, but eventually saw off Boulter with a break at 6-5.