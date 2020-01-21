Svitolina needed 81 minutes to dismiss Boulter 6-4 7-5 on the 1573 Arena in Melbourne.

Boulter’s defeat follows losses for both Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund after Dan Evans battled through on the opening day.

Svitolina is targeting a maiden Grand Slam final having reached the semis at Wimbledon and the US Open last year.

The Ukrainian faces a potential third-round clash with Garbine Muguruza, but must first overcome Lauren Davis in the second round.

On Tuesday, Svitolina was made to work as Boulter held her own early on, but the Brit was broken in the 10th game to go a set down.

A topsy-turvy second set saw Boulter break first, only for Svitolina to move 5-2 up.

Svitolina failed to serve out for the match at 5-3, but eventually saw off Boulter with a break at 6-5.