The Italian went two sets down to American Opelka, and vented his frustration when smashing his racket on the ground.

A separate incident saw Fognini punch his racket towards the ground before he dropped the second set.

Video - Furious Fognini smashes racket TWICE 01:11

Fognini’s antics prompted a furious response from Opelka, who called umpire Carlos Bernardes “pathetic” for not punishing his opponent. When Bernardes gave Opelka a time violation, he then launched into an aggressive and unsavoury rant.

"Let me ask you something, real quick," said Opelka. "How many f***** times. You're pathetic. You give me one warning after one throw. He's thrown his s*** four times, bro.”

Video - 'How many f****** times... you're pathetic' - watch Opelka's shocking rant at umpire 00:46

Fognini was given a code violation for throwing his racket.

Fognini managed to turn around the match and complete a stunning 3-6 6-7(3) 6-4 6-3 7-6(5) victory, but at some cost.

The 32-year-old said he was struggling to bend his right index finger on his right hand due to the injury sustained from punching his racket.

Fognini handEurosport

He faces Jordan Thompson or Alexander Bublik in the next round on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Opelka reflected on his own outburst, admitting to AFP that it did not help his cause.

Opelka told AFP: "No, not at all. It hurts me.

"It's a negative emotion, especially against a guy like him. You want to keep him out of the match as much as possible.”