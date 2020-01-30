HOW DID WE GET HERE?

Muguruza has been contending with illness throughout the tournament and was forced to withdraw from the Hobart International at the start of the month mid-match.

And despite stating earlier in the tournament she was still recovering, her on-court performances hardly suggested any issues.

Entering the tournament unseeded, the 26-year-old Spaniard beat Shelby Rogers, Ajla Tomljanovic and seeded opposition Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and finally Simona Halep en route to the final, winning half of them in straight sets.

The Russian-born Kenin has been arguably more ruthless, not dropping a single set in the tournament. Martina Trevisan, Ann Li, Zhang Shuai, 15-year-old Cori Gauff, Tunisian Ons Jabeur and the world number one Ash Barty have all been pushed to one side.

The 21-year-old had not advanced past the fourth round at a Grand Slam in her 11 main-draw appearances before this tournament. So she's done remarkably well.

WEAPONS AND WEAKNESSES

Kenin does not have the most powerful serve on the women's circuit, but her athleticism and shot selection more than makes up for it.

The Cori Gauff match was a prime example of Kenin's ability to see out long rallies and stay in points through pure stamina and desire.

Her tactical nous has also been evident throughout, picking apart weaknesses in the opponent's game with precision and making them play unforced errors.

She's shown she's a very talented and well-rounded player. But will she get stage fright in her first ever Grand Slam final? That, we will find out.

Muguruza's imposing presence and ability to generate power on her forehand are her main strengths.

She has won two of three Grand Slam finals she's been in - winning the French Open (2016) and Wimbledon (2017). So she clearly is a big game player, too.

But her body language can be negative when things go wrong and her mental fortitude will likely be put to the test on Saturday.

THEY HAVE HISTORY

