It took just over an hour for Muguruza to dispatch Bertens and the Spaniard will now play either Angelique Kerber or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarter-finals.

Muguruza got off to a fast start, winning the first set in half an hour.

And it only took eight minutes longer - 38 minutes - for the 26-year-old to take the second.

Muguruza created 18 forced errors from Bertens to go a break and a 4-2 lead, before winning the match on the ninth seed's serve at the third attempt.

