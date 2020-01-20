Getty Images
'He deserves to lose for that!' - Dimitrov's tracksuit causes a stir
Grand Slam tennis returned on Monday with day one of the Australian Open – always a fantastic way to bring in the new year.
And there were storylines galore, with Britain’s Dan Evans coming from two sets down to win in five, Roger Federer and Serena Williams demolishing their opponents and 15-year-old wonderkid Coco Gauff dethroning Venus Williams for the second time in three Slams.
Oh, and a torrential rain storm that had Caroline Wozniacki cowering under an umbrella in the Eurosport studio.
But perhaps the biggest talking point at Melbourne Park was the outrageous outfit worn by Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov.
The 18th seed was facing Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero and turned heads as he emerged into the arena with a quite stunning tracksuit. You can catch a glimpse of it in the video below:
And it didn’t go down well with the tennis public…