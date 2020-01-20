And there were storylines galore, with Britain’s Dan Evans coming from two sets down to win in five, Roger Federer and Serena Williams demolishing their opponents and 15-year-old wonderkid Coco Gauff dethroning Venus Williams for the second time in three Slams.

Oh, and a torrential rain storm that had Caroline Wozniacki cowering under an umbrella in the Eurosport studio.

Video - Torrential rain forces Wozniacki to get umbrella during Eurosport interview 00:29

But perhaps the biggest talking point at Melbourne Park was the outrageous outfit worn by Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov.

The 18th seed was facing Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero and turned heads as he emerged into the arena with a quite stunning tracksuit. You can catch a glimpse of it in the video below:

Video - What You Missed Overnight: Dimitrov's outrageous outfit, umpires under fire 03:09

And it didn’t go down well with the tennis public…