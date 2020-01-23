Watson beat Mertens in three sets at the Hobart International last week, but it was the Belgian who comfortably prevailed this time around on Court 22 in Melbourne.

The defeat for Watson leaves Harriet Dart as the only remaining Brit in the singles draw, although she faces a tough task in the shape of fourth seed Simona Halep later on Thursday.

Watson battled to a three-set victory over Kristyna Pliskova on Wednesday, but ran out of steam when playing her second-round match a day later.

Mertens broke straight away, and though Watson hit back the Briton dropped another two times to lose the opening set.

The second set was a one-way affair, with Mertens ultimately reeling off eight games in a row in seal an emphatic victory.

Mertens’ next opponent is CiCi Bellis, who beat 20th seed Karolina Muchova 6-4 6-4.