Getty Images
Watson crumbles against Mertens one week after beating the Belgian
British No 2 Heather Watson was knocked out of the Australian Open after 16th seed Elise Mertens recorded an impressive 6-3 6-0 victory to reach the third round.
Watson beat Mertens in three sets at the Hobart International last week, but it was the Belgian who comfortably prevailed this time around on Court 22 in Melbourne.
- Watch all courts and all matches of the Australian Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
- Australian Open 2020 order of play
- Australian Open LIVE - all the latest updates
The defeat for Watson leaves Harriet Dart as the only remaining Brit in the singles draw, although she faces a tough task in the shape of fourth seed Simona Halep later on Thursday.
Watson battled to a three-set victory over Kristyna Pliskova on Wednesday, but ran out of steam when playing her second-round match a day later.
Mertens broke straight away, and though Watson hit back the Briton dropped another two times to lose the opening set.
The second set was a one-way affair, with Mertens ultimately reeling off eight games in a row in seal an emphatic victory.
Mertens’ next opponent is CiCi Bellis, who beat 20th seed Karolina Muchova 6-4 6-4.