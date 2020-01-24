Williams needed just 44 minutes to beat Wang at Flushing Meadows in September.

At Melbourne Park, the American was a set down to 27th seed Wang in 46 minutes, and eventually lost after a gruelling two hours and 41 minutes out on the Rod Laver Arena.

What goes down as the biggest upset of the tournament so far could well end up being the shock of the fortnight.

It means Williams’ wait for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title goes on, while Wang marches on after achieving what seemed impossible back in September.

Wang’s terrific turnaround

Wang was almost lost for words in her post-match interview after losing to Williams back at the US Open.

Asked what surprised her the most, Wang replied: “Power.”

Off the baseline or serve? “Everything,” she added, smiling.

" The power, I cannot handle it. Just too much for me. "

What Wang said next is perhaps the biggest pointer towards how she produced the biggest shock of the Australian Open so far.

Video - 'Can you believe what you have just done out here?' - 'Yes!' says Wang 02:15

Q. What do you do next?

Build my muscle, be powerful. Just more than now I think.

Q. More weight training?

Yes. Everything, I think I need to do more.

Then and now: US Open vs Aus Open

Williams was as clinical at the US Open as she was wasteful at the Australian Open, though Wang’s turnaround should also be celebrated.

But first, Williams. From converting five out of five break points at the US Open, she was just one from seven in Melbourne.

From 25 winners and 10 unforced errors at Flushing Meadows, a staggering 56 errors (to 43 winners) flew from the Williams racket on Friday.

Her first-serve % was down (60 to 56), her win % on first (90 to 70) and second (64 to 50) serves was down.

Wang, meanwhile, did not hit a single winner in their US Open meeting. At the Australian Open, she hit 25.

And having failed to bring up a single break point four months ago, Wang converted three from a staggering 12 opportunities.

Was there added power, too? Going by her serve stats, Wang has stayed true to her word.

Her fastest serve in their US meeting was 105mph, while her average first-serve speed was 96mph. In Australia, her fastest was 112mph and average 104mph.

Wang’s belief, and wicked humour, shines through

This was a victory dedicated to hard work and self-belief.

"After the last time I worked really hard on the court and off it so it's really good work and I believed I could do it."

And after showing the crowd what she’s made of on the court, Wang gave a glimpse of what she is like off it during a humorous post-match interview with Sam Smith.

"Can you believe what you've just done out there today?" asked Smith.

“Yes,” replied Wang, which drew laughs before she had time to add: “I think my team always believed I could do it.”

"During the second set I was a bit confused as I lost the set,” she added, laughing.

"I had to be calm but my mind always tells me I have to focus on the power and every point and trust myself."

Asked if she be would find time to celebrate Chinese New Year, Wang smiled with a one-word response: "Nope."

“A small one?” Smith persisted. “Nope,” came the reply again.

“What are you going to do then?”

“Just take a rest and prepare for the next match…”