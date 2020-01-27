Teenager Iga Swiatek called out Nick Kyrgios and Gael Monfils on Twitter to judge a remarkable tweener she pulled off during her defeat to Anett Kontaveit.

Swiatek took the first set against the Estonian but then went on to lose 6-7 7-5 7-5 in the fourth round – still a tremendous result for her first Grand Slam.

And a moment in the second set caught the eye as she pulled off a tweener which would have graced some of the biggest showmen in the game.

Video - Teenager Swiatek plays amazing tweener 00:34

Swiatek even went on to win the point (if not the match).

The Polish talent then called out Monfils and Kyrgios on social media to get their thoughts on the remarkable shot…