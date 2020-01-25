Before the game there were suggestions from Wawrinka's camp that the Swiss was struggling with flu-like symptoms. However, he started well and took the opening set 6-4 without too much trouble.

That was largely down to the fact that Isner himself was clearly struggling and he had to get the trainer on in the second set.

Eventually he had to retire at 4-1 down in the second which sent Wawrinka through.

The Swiss will meet the winner of Daniil Medvedev and Alexei Popyrin at the last-16 stage.

More to follow...