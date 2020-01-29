"Tennis is at a crossroads, and there’s huge uncertainty about what’s coming next," McEnroe says in his latest outing as Eurosport’s Commissioner of Tennis.

"In a few years, Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Serena Williams will have retired. The three greatest male players of all time, and the best female player of all time will be gone, leaving us wondering who to love, who to root for.

"Who will be the next icon, the next hero who will transcend our sport like these players did?"

McEnroe is pinning his hopes on Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev to carry the men’s game – even if he has his concerns.

However, there is a potential saviour, someone who could carry tennis on their own… Coco Gauff.

At just 15, Gauff is already one of tennis’ biggest stars after dazzling runs at the Australian Open and last year’s Wimbledon.

"Coco Gauff. She is the answer to our prayers," says McEnroe.

"She’s destined to take off where Serena left off. I can already see signs in stadiums across the world with 'We are the Coco nation' written on it."