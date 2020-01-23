Getty Images
Pliskova rallies from behind to brush aside Siegemund in straight sets
Karolina Pliskova had to dig deep in the first set, but came out on top in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over unseeded German Laura Siegemund.
- Watch all courts and all matches of the Australian Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
- Australian Open 2020 order of play
- Australian Open LIVE - all the latest updates
And the second set was a far more straightforward affair for Pliskova as she dispatched an important break point in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead, at the first time of asking, before holding her service games en route to victory.