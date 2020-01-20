Getty Images
Edmund, Konta matches postponed due to torrential rain
Great Britain’s Jo Konta and Kyle Edmund saw their hopes of emulating Dan Evans and reaching the second round of the Australian Open ended by rain on day one.
Evans battled from two sets down to beat Mackenzie McDonald in five sets and the British men’s No. 1 became the first British name through to the second round.
British No. 3 Kyle Edmund was 5-2 up on Dusan Lajovic before torrential rainstorms hit Melbourne, leading to play on the outside courts being suspended, and then called off for the day.
That meant that British women’s No. 1 Konta was unable to even start her match against Ons Jabeur, with the 12th seed having to wait for details on when she will be able to launch her Australian Open campaign on Tuesday.