Evans battled from two sets down to beat Mackenzie McDonald in five sets and the British men’s No. 1 became the first British name through to the second round.

Video - Torrential rain forces Wozniacki to get umbrella during Eurosport interview 00:29

British No. 3 Kyle Edmund was 5-2 up on Dusan Lajovic before torrential rainstorms hit Melbourne, leading to play on the outside courts being suspended, and then called off for the day.

That meant that British women’s No. 1 Konta was unable to even start her match against Ons Jabeur, with the 12th seed having to wait for details on when she will be able to launch her Australian Open campaign on Tuesday.