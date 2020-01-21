Getty Images
Edmund loses to Lajovic in straight sets
Kyle Edmund follows Johanna Konta out of the Australian Open exit door after suffering a 7-6 (9-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) defeat to the 24th seed Dusan Lajovic.
In a hard-fought three sets, which was played across two days after being suspended midway through the first set on Monday due to rain, Edmund forced Lajovic into tie breaks on two occasions.
Edmund, a semi-finalist in 2018, led the first set 5-2 on Monday, but Lajovic surged back to take it to a tie-break which he came out on top of on Court 15.
The defeat continues Edmund's disappointing record when he goes two sets down, having never emerged victorious when faced with the deficit.