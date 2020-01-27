World number one Nadal came through a pulsating encounter 6-3 3-6 7-6(6) 7-6(4) to reach the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

The build-up was dominated by the pair’s chequered history, dating back to the 2014 Wimbledon fourth round when Kyrgios stunned Nadal on Centre Court.

Kyrgios has since branded the Spaniard a sore loser and "super salty", while Nadal has criticised the Australian’s behaviour.

However, Wilander feels that any bad feeling between the pair was buried after their fourth-round match on Rod Laver Arena.

Video - Nadal holds off challenge of Kyrgios to make quarters 03:00

"There were nerves involved, great shot-making skills involved, and even a few smiles between the two players," Wilander said on Game, Schett and Mats.

"We can forget that rivalry they had, that doesn’t exist anymore, there is respect between the two.

"Nadal had some great words to say about Nick after the match, where if he keeps this positive attitude he’s one of the most talented players on this Tour. Hopefully Kyrgios takes this and realises that this is what he should be doing."

Reflecting on an epic third-set rally between the pair, Wilander added: "They were both smiling at the end of that. That’s when I realised these guys have made up somehow.

"Maybe it was the Rally for Relief that Kyrgios organised, Nadal came out and it seemed everybody realised Kyrgios had a big heart, he just doesn’t always care about winning tennis matches.

"A match like this, the support from the Australian crowd, now the support from the locker room, and even Nadal, hopefully that gets Kyrgios to realise this is what he should be doing in his life – try hard on a tennis court, and good things will happen for it off the court as well."

Nadal will meet fifth seed Dominic Thiem for a place in the last four on Wednesday.