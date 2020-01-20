Video - Highlights: Shapovalov falls in shock defeat to Fucsovics 03:00

Dan Evans came back from two sets down to defeat Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 in an enthralling clash on Court 14.

Video - Highlights: British No. 1 Evans battles through in five-set thriller 03:12

Elsewhere Sam Querrey registered an impressive straight sets win over the 25th seed Borna Coric, taking it 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini beat Australian wildcard Andrew Harris 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. Argentine Guido Pella defeated another Australian wild card John Smith 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Gregoire Barrere took 3 hours and 27 minutes to defeat Egyptian Mohamed Safwat 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (71-), 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) on Court 10 while Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis saw off Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

On Court 15, Yoshihito Nishioka beat Laslo Djere 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1).