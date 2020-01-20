Getty Images
AO Men's singles round-up: Querrey sees off Coric, Shapovalov out
Denis Shapovalov crashes out to Marton Fucsovics while there were wins for Dan Evans and Sam Querrey.
Dan Evans came back from two sets down to defeat Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 in an enthralling clash on Court 14.
Elsewhere Sam Querrey registered an impressive straight sets win over the 25th seed Borna Coric, taking it 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
Matteo Berrettini beat Australian wildcard Andrew Harris 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. Argentine Guido Pella defeated another Australian wild card John Smith 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.
Gregoire Barrere took 3 hours and 27 minutes to defeat Egyptian Mohamed Safwat 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (71-), 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) on Court 10 while Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis saw off Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.
On Court 15, Yoshihito Nishioka beat Laslo Djere 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1).