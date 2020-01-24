Tsitsipas’ breakthrough Grand Slam came in Melbourne 12 months ago when he reached the semi-final, but the 21-year-old's run ended in the first week this time around as 32nd seed Raonic powered to a 7-5 6-4 7-6 win.

Raonic, a semi-finalist himself back in 2016, faces fellow big-server and 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in the fourth round.

Video - 'Close the door!' Chanting Tsitsipas fans halt play... despite being outside! 00:54

A battle with injuries has seen Raonic fail to reach the potential many felt he was capable of earlier in his career.

But on Friday, the 29-year-old delivered a lesson to a Next Gen hopeful, producing one of his best performances in recent years, offering fans a glimpse of the player that reached the Wimbledon final four years ago.

Raonic dominated from the off, taking a crucial break in the 11th game to clinch the first set 7-5.

The Canadian broke immediately in the second set and continued to impress on serve to go 2-0 up after an hour and a half.

Tsitsipas stayed level throughout the third set, but ultimately ended the match without bringing up a single break point as Raonic powered through the tie-break 7-2.