Getty Images
Raonic sends Tsitsipas packing in straight sets
Milos Raonic put in a dominant display to beat sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round of the Australian Open.
Tsitsipas’ breakthrough Grand Slam came in Melbourne 12 months ago when he reached the semi-final, but the 21-year-old's run ended in the first week this time around as 32nd seed Raonic powered to a 7-5 6-4 7-6 win.
Raonic, a semi-finalist himself back in 2016, faces fellow big-server and 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in the fourth round.
A battle with injuries has seen Raonic fail to reach the potential many felt he was capable of earlier in his career.
But on Friday, the 29-year-old delivered a lesson to a Next Gen hopeful, producing one of his best performances in recent years, offering fans a glimpse of the player that reached the Wimbledon final four years ago.
Raonic dominated from the off, taking a crucial break in the 11th game to clinch the first set 7-5.
The Canadian broke immediately in the second set and continued to impress on serve to go 2-0 up after an hour and a half.
Tsitsipas stayed level throughout the third set, but ultimately ended the match without bringing up a single break point as Raonic powered through the tie-break 7-2.