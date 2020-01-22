In a match that lasted one hour and 20 minutes, Osaka took the first set after securing a crucial break in the sixth game to go 4-2 up before doing the same again at 5-2.

After being broken early in the second set, Japan's Osaka threw her racket, slammed a ball into the court and gave her racket a kick for good measure before steadying the ship.

Zheng fought back in the second and broke the Osaka serve in games 3 and 5.

Nevertheless the No. 3 seed regained her composure by winning four games in a row at 4-2 down as the outgunned Zheng double-faulted on match point.

She will next meet the winner of the match between Coco Gauff and Sorana Cirstea for a place in the fourth round.