An impressive 6-2 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory on Melbourne Arena, Kyrgios’ favourite court, means the Australian is through to face either Mikael Ymer or Karen Khachanov in the third round.

There were flying forehands and ‘tweeners from Kyrgios - and even a cheeky imitation of Nadal following a time violation in the second set - and despite the 24-year-old losing focus in the third set, he sealed the win in just under three hours.

World number one Nadal is a potential fourth-round opponent, with the Spaniard currently in action against Federico Delbonis in the second round.

“I’ll request playing out here all the time but I’m not sure the tournament will let me,” Kyrgios said after the match.

" It’s epic. You guys are awesome, that’s why I usually request playing on here as long as I can. It’s a home feel, you guys really get behind me, I love it. "

Following on from his straight-sets win over Lorenzo Sonego, Kyrgios was in supreme nick in the first set, breaking Simon twice to take it 6-2.

Another break of serve straight away in the second saw Kyrgios storm to a 2-0 lead.

However, Kyrgios did receive a time violation in that set, proceeding to mimic Nadal and the Spaniard's serving routine when questioning the decision.

It was a sign that Kyrgios' focus had somewhat dropped - also laughing when Simon joined in with the fun - and he went on to lose the third set despite being 4-2 up.

However, Kyrgios avoided the decider when breaking in the 11th game and closing the match out in the 12th.

On his performance, Kyrgios added: “I definitely lost my way a little bit, he’s a tough competitor who knows how to win matches. I just tried to refocus, I could have gone to a very dark place in the fourth set but I somehow put it away.

“It was a tough match, I was just happy to get through. It would have been very interesting if it went to a fifth set.

“I’m not thinking ahead. There are a lot of Aussies still in the draw, a lot of great players. I’m taking it one match at a time.”