Serving for the second set against Simon, Kyrgios was warned by the umpire when taking too long to serve.

Widely seen as one of the quickest players on the ATP Tour, Kyrgios was not too happy about the call from umpire.

Video - Kyrgios imitates Nadal – and even the umpire laughs! 00:16

The Australian proceeded to mime brushing his hair behind his ears before adjusting his shorts, an imitation of Nadal who has become known for meticulous routine before serving.

The umpire saw the funny side, while even opponent Simon copied Kyrgios when getting a time violation of his own.

Video - Simon joins in Nadal mockery to Kyrgios' delight 00:46

Kyrgios’ antics add another layer of intrigue to his potential fourth-round meeting with Nadal at the Australian Open, which moved a step closer when Kyrgios wrapped up the win over Simon.

'He's been doing it for 20 years!' Kyrgios v Nadal: A brief history

Already billed as a grudge match should the pair come through their earlier ties in Melbourne, Kyrgios and Nadal have previous.

A teenage Kyrgios pulled off a mighty shock at Wimbledon in 2014 when beating Nadal in four sets.

In 2019 at Acapulco, Nadal was not impressed with Kyrgios' attitude, with the Australian sending in a couple of underarm serves having also complained about feeling ill - all before saving three matching points and winning the game.

"He could win Grand Slams and fight the top positions of the ranking, but there is a reason why he is where he is," said Nadal.

" I don’t think he’s a bad guy, not at all. I think he’s a good guy, but what he lacks is a little respect for the public, for his rival, and also for himself. I think he should improve that. "

Comments from Kyrgios last May also stoked the fire as he described Nadal as "super-salty", accusing him of being a sore loser and adding that his uncle and long-time coach Toni is an "idiot".

Kyrgios cooled this rivalry before their 2019 Wimbledon meeting, saying they have a "mutual respect", adding he was not sure they "could go down to the Dog & Fox [nearby Wimbledon pub] and have a beer together".

Rafael Nadal of Spain shakes hands at the net with Nick Kyrgios of Australia after their Men's Singles second round match during Day four of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2019 in London, EnglandGetty Images

Nadal responded by saying he is "too old" to get involved in a war of words: "[I've had] too many years on the Tour. I am not going to be in a fight with nobody. I'm here to keep doing the thing that I love."

The Wimbledon meeting proved to be a box-office affair with Nadal edging a five-set thriller, while Kyrgios fumed at the Spaniard's slow play throughout.

“I’m ready to serve, how long are we going to wait? I’m ready to serve the ball,” Kyrgios told umpire Damien Dumusois during that match.

“When he’s serving, he’s controlling the tempo,” Kyrgios said. “Why do I have to wait for my serve? Why am I waiting? Why?

“It’s too long between serves, it’s bull****. It’s ridiculous,” he added at the change of ends.

And then when Nadal took a toilet break, Kyrgios said to the umpire: “What is this stuff bro? Play the game, play the game. It’s stupid. You guys (umpires) are the worst of the lot, you’re so biased.

" He takes 40 seconds between every serve, is that within reason? No. So don’t tell me to play within reason. He doesn’t play within reason. It’s not fair. This is part of the sport is it? What’s happening now is part of the sport? I’m serving next and he happens to take a toilet break now. Why? What’s going on bro? What’s going on? It’s bull****. "

Not done there, Kyrgios again wanted umpire Damien Dumusois to have a word about Nadal's supposed time-wasting.

“Tell him. Do it then, don’t say it, do it!" said Kyrgios. “He’s been doing it for 20 years.”

It's clear to see why the prospect of a rematch at the Australian Open is already grabbing the headlines...