The world of sport is in mourning after the news broke on Sunday night that Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California.

Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka were among the prominent tennis stars to pay tribute to NBA great Bryant on social media, and Kyrgios recognised Bryant before his match with Nadal.

A huge basketball fan, Kyrgios was seen in the warm-up area before the match wearing an LA Lakers shirt with Bryant’s name on the back.

Video - Kyrgios wears Kobe Bryant shirt after death of basketball great 00:28

He then emerged into the arena, visibly emotional, and proceeded to warm up still wearing the Bryant shirt.