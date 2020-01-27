Getty Images
Emotional Kyrgios pays tribute to Kobe Bryant before match against Nadal
An emotional Nick Kyrgios paid tribute to Kobe Bryant as he emerged on court for his fourth-round match against Rafael Nadal, wearing the deceased basketball legend’s shirt as he warmed up.
The world of sport is in mourning after the news broke on Sunday night that Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California.
- Djokovic: My heart truly mourns for ‘mentor’ Bryant
- ‘Thank you for existing’ - Naomi Osaka leads tennis tributes to Kobe Bryant
Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka were among the prominent tennis stars to pay tribute to NBA great Bryant on social media, and Kyrgios recognised Bryant before his match with Nadal.
A huge basketball fan, Kyrgios was seen in the warm-up area before the match wearing an LA Lakers shirt with Bryant’s name on the back.
He then emerged into the arena, visibly emotional, and proceeded to warm up still wearing the Bryant shirt.