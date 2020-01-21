Before the match, Kyrgios reflected on the “emotional” build-up to the tournament, with the Australian having orchestrated the sport’s efforts towards raising money for the bushfire relief across the country.

But there were no signs 23rd seed Kyrgios was struggling for focus on the Melbourne Arena, with the 24-year-old wrapping up an impressive 6-2 7-6(3) 7-6(1) victory.

Kyrgios also sent down 14 aces, meaning a further AUD $2,800 goes towards his ever-growing bushfire relief donation.

“I was just really excited to get out here. Obviously it’s been a pretty emotional couple of months for all of us,” Kyrgios told John McEnroe straight after the match.

“I just wanted to come out here and put in a good performance. He’s a tough competitor.

“This is probably my favourite court in the world, I always request to play here early on. I just feel super comfortable, you guys are the best and I feel the support.”

Kyrgios also shared a joke with McEnroe when dispelling fears of an injury when falling over in the third set.

“I just move like a giraffe sometimes, I just tripped over. That’s really it, I’m pretty dramatic sometimes – you know all about that though,” to which McEnroe replied: “What do you mean, man?”

McEnroe then said he would donate a further AUD $1,000 towards the bushfire relief for every set Kyrgios wins at the tournament.

Victory means Kyrgios, yet to reach a Grand Slam semi-final, remains on a collision course with Rafael Nadal in what would be a hotly-anticipated fourth-round showdown.

For Kyrgios to keep his end of the bargain, he must first overcome Pablo Cuevas or Gilles Simon before potentially facing Karen Khachanov in the third round.

“I feel good, I’m not looking ahead in the draw so I’m just taking it one match at a time," Kyrgios said.

“I have no idea. I haven’t looked at all,” he added, smiling. “As I said, I’m not thinking about it. I’ve got a day off tomorrow, I’ll recover then be back out here again.”