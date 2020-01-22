Getty Images
'Is that a serious question?' - Kyrgios stunned as he answers back to reporter
Nick Kyrgios could not believe one of the questions he was asked in an Australian Open press conference, asking the reporter in question if he was serious.
Kyrgios was speaking to the press after reaching the second round but instead of being probed about his emphatic win over Lorenzo Sonego, a reporter in attendance sought a different news line.
At the end of the match, having run out of towels, Kyrgios was seen throwing a banana skin into the crowd – much to the delight of the fan who caught it.
And the reporter asked Kyrgios what his thinking was.
“Nick there was a moment at the end of the game, when you were cleaning up, I think you tossed away a banana, was that just so the ball kids wouldn’t have to do it?” he said.
To which Kyrgios replied:
“You've got to do better than that, man, come on now. Oh my god. Is that a serious question? Oh my god. Next question.”
The reporter may well have been referencing a now infamous incident during qualifying when French player Elliott Benchetrit was criticised by an umpire for asking a ball girl to peel a banana for him.
Benchetrit came under fire, most notably from Martina Navratilova, who labelled him “entitled”, but yesterday plead his innocence over the incident.