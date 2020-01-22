Kyrgios was speaking to the press after reaching the second round but instead of being probed about his emphatic win over Lorenzo Sonego, a reporter in attendance sought a different news line.

At the end of the match, having run out of towels, Kyrgios was seen throwing a banana skin into the crowd – much to the delight of the fan who caught it.

Video - Kyrgios runs out of towels, throws banana skin to delighted fan 00:22

And the reporter asked Kyrgios what his thinking was.

“Nick there was a moment at the end of the game, when you were cleaning up, I think you tossed away a banana, was that just so the ball kids wouldn’t have to do it?” he said.

To which Kyrgios replied:

“You've got to do better than that, man, come on now. Oh my god. Is that a serious question? Oh my god. Next question.”

Video - 'Is that a serious question? You've got to do better than that' - Kyrgios hits out at reporter 00:32

The reporter may well have been referencing a now infamous incident during qualifying when French player Elliott Benchetrit was criticised by an umpire for asking a ball girl to peel a banana for him.

Benchetrit came under fire, most notably from Martina Navratilova, who labelled him “entitled”, but yesterday plead his innocence over the incident.