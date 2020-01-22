Djokovic dropped a set in his opening-round win over Jan-Lennard Struff, but had no such problems in blustery conditions against Ito on the Rod Laver Arena.

“Credit to him for fighting," said Djokovic. "The second set was close. It was tough conditions out here today, very windy, quite unpredictable where the ball is going to go. He was playing pretty aggressive, but somehow I managed to find my way. My serve helped a lot today to get me out of trouble.”

On the challenging conditions, Djokovic added: "First of all you have to focus on yourself. Have a low balance and being grounded, and not losing that base when you’re moving around the court.

"The wind can get you out of the comfort zone very quickly. It also depends on who you’re playing against, so I had to be quite low and put variety into the shots.”

In his pursuit for an eighth Australian Open title, Djokovic faces another Japanese opponent in Yoshihito Nishioka next, with the world No 71 beating Briton Dan Evans in straight sets.

“Nishioka is left-handed but still very quick, probably one of the quickest players on the Tour," Djokovic added.

“I played him a couple of months ago at the Davis Cup and know what his strengths and weaknesses are.”

Djokovic won that Davis Cup meeting with ease in November, beating Nishioka 6-1 6-2 in the group stages.