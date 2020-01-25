Djokovic has defeated Jan-Lennard Struff, Tatsuma Ito and Yoshihito Nishioka in his first three matches, with the last two wins coming in straight sets.

The Serbian told Eurosport that he feels he has been improving since the first match against Struff, saying: "I’ve been feeling in good shape so far.

"My first round opponent Struff, who played a really solid match, took a set off me, but I still felt good that day, I felt like in my next match my shots were getting sharper and sharper."

He revealed that part of his success has come as a result of working on his service game.

"My serve has been working exceptionally well which is something that I have paid a lot of attention to in the new season," Djokovic explained.

"It’s been paying off as it’s one of the shots you are always looking to improve, to get as many free points as possible.Have I made a change?

"I think it’s mainly the rhythm and the balance, co-ordinating the ball toss and having the straight body rather than collapsing, all these technical details, but in general I think it’s just about the rhythm.

"I’m certainly not rushing too much, you want to feel the acceleration and power to get on top of the ball which allows me to hit different angles. My technique is more or less the same as what it was but just the rhythm and ball toss we worked on is obviously working well."

Despite a decade at the top, the world number two believes that he and his closest rivals have committed to constant self-improvement.

"I think everyone is different on what they want to improve, it’s difficult for me to speak on behalf of the other players. It is true that Nadal, Federer and myself we have been trying to improve throughout our entire careers," he suggested.

"I guess it’s the mentality of always trying to stay ahead of the next generation. Because of the quality of the talent in the next generation, it forced us to really look even more serious about her games and this is what has allowed us to stay in the top spots."

Djokovic also talked about the close nature of his relationship with coach Goran Ivanisevic, telling Eurosport: "My coach [Goran Ivanišević] plays various roles in my life.

"He is like a friend, he is like an older brother, he is someone who has been in my shoes, he is a Grand Slam champion, a top player, he is someone who knows what I am going through on the court and we have a great relationship.

"He is very transparent with me, we don’t have any secrets. We communicate with each other on a daily basis even when we are not together. I think that kind of relationship and friendship that we have allows us to bridge some gaps that allow us to get to the point easier."