The Aussie Open is ‘really open,’ says Djokovic

"I think it's really open, the Australian Open or any other slam," Djokovic told reporters after steering Serbia to ATP Cup glory.

" I don't think there are really clear favourites. You have obviously (Roger) Federer, Nadal, myself because of the experience and everything and the rankings that we get to be probably named the top three favourites. "

"But then you have Medvedev, (Stefanos) Tsitsipas, Dominic Thiem that are really showing some amazing tennis."

Djokovic would not be expected to declare himself clear favourite, as it would only set himself up for failure, but with an eighth Australian Open in sight, everything is pointing towards a successful title defence in Melbourne.

Djokovic holds hard-court control over Nadal

The world number one and two renewed their rivalry on Sunday, with Djokovic claiming an impressive 6-2 7-6(4) win over Rafael Nadal en route to Serbia being crowned the inaugural ATP Cup champions.

It was a statement win ahead of the Australian Open in what was also Djokovic’s ninth straight hard-court victory over Nadal.

You would have to go back to the 2013 US Open final for Nadal’s last hard-court victory over Djokovic, with the Spaniard not winning a single set in their nine meetings since on the surface.

Nadal-Djokovic last 10 hard-court meetings

Djokovic beat Nadal 6-2 7-6(4) – ATP Cup final, 2020

Djokovic beat Nadal 6-3 6-2 6-3 – Aus Open final, 2019

Djokovic beat Nadal 7-6(5) 6-2 – Indian Wells SF, 2016

Djokovic beat Nadal 6-1 6-2 – Doha final, 2016

Djokovic beat Nadal 6-3 6-3 – ATP Finals SF, 2015

Djokovic beat Nadal 6-2 6-2 – Beijing final, 2015

Djokovic beat Nadal 6-3 6-3 – Miami final, 2014

Djokovic beat Nadal 6-3 6-4 – ATP Finals final, 2013

Djokovic beat Nadal 6-3 6-4 – Beijing final, 2013

Nadal beat Djokovic 6-2 3-6 6-4 6-1 – US Open final, 2013

This incredible hold over his nearest rival outlines Djokovic’s status as the red-hot favourite for the Australian Open, and those hoping for a maiden triumph will know the odds are against them.

Can the Next Gen finally topple the old guard in Grand Slams?

For the past few years, the same question has been asked at the start of each new tennis season.

With the evergreen Djokovic, Federer and Nadal sweeping the Grand Slams between them the last three years, the tennis world is waiting for a new men’s Grand Slam champion.

That being said, 32-year-old Djokovic is happy to wait…

"They showed that they matured on the big stage, that they can challenge the best players in the world and win against them," Djokovic said.

" So everybody keeps on talking about Next Gen player winning a Slam. It seems like it's getting closer. Hopefully not this year. We'll see. "

Federer, 38, himself added that players in their 30s should arguably not be favourites to win a Grand Slam.

"I'm aware that at 38 I shouldn't be the favourite, it should be someone probably in their 20s, but the three of us have been able to stay as the favourites which is great for us," Federer said.

" Both guys are already showing great signs. I was watching a little bit of their ATP Cup match and thought that was a great match. Both guys, injury free, are always tough to beat. "

This month’s Australian Open will therefore be the latest indicator as to how close the younger crop of players are getting to Djokovic, Nadal and Federer – who top the ATP rankings with a combined age of 103.

It’s difficult to shake the early signs, however, that they are all lagging behind Djokovic in particular.

Before dismissing Nadal in the ATP Cup final, Djokovic sent a message to the Next Gen hopefuls when beating both Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov in Australia.

Medvedev was the losing US Open finalist last year, and is currently a career-high fourth in the world, while 20-year-old Shapovalov is 13th in the rankings – making him the youngest player in the top 20.

Djokovic beat them both over three sets. Proof it was no walk in the park, but yet another reminder as to how hard it is to beat the old guard in best-of-three, never mind best-of-five, which is a far more dauting task.

Could history keep Djokovic going?

The younger players will know they must be patient in their pursuit for major glory, but how long they wait could depend on how long Djokovic wants to play.

Six years younger than Federer, Djokovic will believe he has many years left in him, and many more opportunities to narrow and then surpass the Swiss’ record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

There is also the small matter of Nadal being on 19 titles himself, meaning Djokovic could well be chasing a target greater than 20 as the years tick by.

Federer will of course be intent on adding to his own tally, but upon his retirement – which would be expected before both Nadal and Djokovic do so – he would be powerless to prevent watching the pair overtake him in the all-time stakes.

It would be symptomatic of Djokovic’s relentless style to pursue this standout record until he has achieved it, but the same could be said of Nadal, whose French Open stronghold could see him comfortably into the mid-20s should he stay fit for the next five years.

This race could keep both Djokovic and Nadal going, and to the peril of the Next Gen, who know they have to up their level before waiting for the old guard to drop theirs.

Will that be at the Australian Open? The early indication tells us probably not.