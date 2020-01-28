Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others on board.

And Djokovic, who paid a moving tribute to Bryant on Instagram on Monday, came onto court for his quarter-final against Raonic wearing a training top with KB, and 8 and 24, Bryant’s numbers, written on it.

After the match he told John McEnroe that Bryant was a source of inspiration, who had provided continued counsel during their 10-year friendship.

Video - Djokovic: Bryant was my mentor, my friend and always there for me 01:30

“I don’t know what we can say, you know? It really caught us by surprise; he was one of the greatest athletes of all time," said a tearful Djokovic after he secured a semi-final showdown with Roger Federer.

“He inspired myself and many, many other people around the world.

" I had the fortune to have a personal relationship with him over the last 10 years and when I needed some advice and support he was there for me. "

“He was my mentor, my friend and it is just heart-breaking to see and hear what has happened to him and his daughter.”

Djokovic follows Nick Kyrgios, Rafa Nadal, Coco Gauff and the Bryan brothers amongst others in paying an on-court tribute to the basketball superstar.

Video - Kyrgios, Gauff, Monfils lead tributes to Kobe Bryant 02:56

With additional reporting from agencies