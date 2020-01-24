It only took Djokovic one hour and 23 minutes to beat the world number 71, who had knocked out Brit Dan Evans in the second round, as the Serb registered a staggering 34 points in a row on his serve.

The seven-time champion was in scintillating form and dominated from start to finish with Nishioka only registering one break point against the No. 2 seed.

Djokovic will face Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who beat Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(7) earlier in the day, in the fourth round.

Djokovic credits Goran Ivanisevic for his ruthless serving

"Lots of fun," Djokovic said post-match about having the 2001 Wimbledon winner as his coach.

"Lots of joking around. We speak the same language so we've known each other for a very long time.

"He was definitely one of my childhood idols. Him coming from Croatia, myself Serbia - a neighbouring country - it's a very similar culture and the same language basically.

"I was training at the academy in Germany where he used to spend some time preparing for Wimbledon which he won in 2001 and I remember hitting a few balls with him and it was a dream come true.

"To have him in my box now is wonderful and he brings a good energy to the team and his insight as a coach as well having done it for six-seven years. I'm very grateful to have him."