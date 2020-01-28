Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others on board, officials said.

And Djokovic, who paid a moving tribute to Bryant on Instagram on Monday in which he called him a mentor and a friend, came onto court for his quarter-final against Milos Raonic wearing a training top with KB and 8 and 24, Bryant’s numbers, written on it.

Djokovic follows Nick Kyrgios, Rafa Nadal, Coco Gauff and the Bryan brothers amongst others in paying an on-court tribute to the basketball superstar.

