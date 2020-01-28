A match that pitted one of tennis’ most aggressive servers against its preeminent returners suggested an absorbing encounter. However, while former world number three Raonic had not dropped a set coming into the quarter-final, he offered little resistance to an incessant Djokovic, who faced just two break points in a near three-hour match.

Despite hitting 35 winners in the opening two sets, the 29-year-old’s attempts to exert any sort of pressure on Djokovic were undone by an unforced error count that hit 31, with one break of service in each set enough for the defending champion to open up a two-set lead.

While the third set was more competitive, with the seven-time Australian Open winner appearing to suffer from issues with his sight, the 32-year-old sealed his spot in the semi-final in a tiebreak he absolutely dominated.

The Serbian, chasing a 17th Grand Slam crown, will face Federer - who survived seven match points against Tennys Sandgren before prevailing 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 - for a spot in the final.

Djokovic on Federer showdown: Let the better player win

"Obviously tremendous respect for Roger, everything he has achieved in this sport and he’s been one of the all-time greats and definitely one of my two biggest rivals," said Djokovic of his semi-final opponent Federer.

"I’ve been saying this many times and I’ll repeat again: The matches with Roger and Rafa have made me the player I am today so I’m grateful that I’ve had so many great matches against those guys. And I hope I get to at least one match point.

" It’s quite amazing what he has done this on the court today and it’s not the first time he has done that in his career. That’s why he is who he is. Let the better player win. "

With additional reporting from Reuters

