The 2019 finalist was made to work extremely hard with Sakkari breaking the Czech's serve in the opening game of the match which lasted two hours and 12 minutes.

The No. 7 seed levelled in the eleventh game to send it to a tie-break - which the No.22 seed Sakkari sealed.

But Kvitova bounced back with an immediate break in the first game of the second set before doing so another three times to take it 6-3.

And the third was a more straightforward affair for Kvitova, who had not dropped a set in the tournament up until Sunday's clash, as she brushed aside her Greek opponent with some aggressive play from the baseline.

Kvitova: My serving helped

“It’s tough playing Maria, I lost to her last time [in Cincinnati last year], so I knew it was going to be a difficult match.

"I was down a break in the first and make it to tie-break and I lost it so obviously I knew I had to fight hard.

“Eventually I got used to her game a bit. I was playing more rallies and find my game but not much risk and my serving generally helped.

“To be honest I don’t have a problem finding the motivation [to keep competing].