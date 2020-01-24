Getty Images
Kvitova storms into the fourth round after easing past Alexandrova
Petra Kvitova has progressed to the fourth round after beating Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-1, 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena.
It was a very straightforward victory for Kvitova against the world number 28 as she raced into a 5-0 lead with Alexandrova only winning the fifth game of the opening set.
Alexandrova put up more of a fight in the second set and held her serve until the fifth game when Kvitova capitalised on her first break point of the set before breaking again to go 5-2 up.
And the Russian had little response after that as Kvitova, who is yet to drop a set in the opening three rounds of the tournament, served out the match.