It was a very straightforward victory for Kvitova against the world number 28 as she raced into a 5-0 lead with Alexandrova only winning the fifth game of the opening set.

Alexandrova put up more of a fight in the second set and held her serve until the fifth game when Kvitova capitalised on her first break point of the set before breaking again to go 5-2 up.

And the Russian had little response after that as Kvitova, who is yet to drop a set in the opening three rounds of the tournament, served out the match.