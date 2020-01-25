It took Nadal just 56 minutes to win the first two sets as he overpowered his compatriot with fierce winners.

Nadal set the tone early by breaking in the second game which the No. 27 seed had no answer for.

And it was a similar story in the following two sets as Carreno Busta failed to register a single break point against a dominant Nadal.

Nadal, who is yet to drop a set this tournament, will now face either Nick Kyrgios or Karen Khachanov in the fourth round.

More to follow...