Nadal was broken twice but ultimately capitalised on the Bolivian’s own poor service game to complete a 6-2 6-3 6-0 victory on Rod Laver Arena.

Federico Delbonis or Joao Sousa will face Nadal next as the Spaniard continues his tilt for a first Australian Open title since 2009, and 20th Grand Slam overall.

Nadal raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set, but a lapse saw the 33-year-old broken before he restored order with a break of his own to seal the opening set.

Dellien put up a stronger fight in the second, but after breaking back immediately he relinquished serve again to help Nadal take a two-set lead.

The third and final set was a one-way affair as Nadal secured the bagel with three more breaks.

Nadal pleased with fast start

“For me its been a positive start," he said post-match. "Which is obviously what you want in the first round is to just win and if it's in straight sets even better.

"I’m happy and excited to be back here in Melbourne.

“I finished late [last season] with the Davis Cup then started this season with a very demanding competition with the ATP Cup.

“I feel happy now. I took it a bit slower at the end of last week and increased the intensity to be competitive.

"I’m happy to be back and it's great to be back with lots of positive energy around."