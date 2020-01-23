The Spaniard rushed over to the net to check she was OK, with the 2009 champion kissing her on the cheek before returning to the baseline.

He soon sealed a 6-3 7-6 6-1 win over Argentina’s Federico Delbonis to reach the third round, gifting his headband to the ball girl before celebrating on Rod Laver.

Video - Nadal kisses ballgirl after painful accident 00:38

"For her, it was probably not a good moment," Nadal told interviewer Sam Groth on court.

"The ball was quick... so she’s a super brave girl. It’s one of the more scary moments I’ve had on a tennis court because the ball was straight on the head."

Video - 'I was so scared for her!' - Nadal explains he feared for ballgirl after incident 04:53

Earlier, Nadal's serve routine was mimicked by both Nick Kyrgios and Gilles Simon during the former's second-round win on Melbourne Arena, adding further fuel to the fire ahead of a potential fourth-round showdown with the temperamental Aussie.