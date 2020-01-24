Eurosport
‘A brave girl!’ – Nadal meets ball girl and her family after ‘scariest moment’
Rafael Nadal has tweeted a picture with “brave” ball girl Annita after she was hit by his wayward shot on Thursday.
Nadal admitted he was "so scared" after a wayward return struck a ball girl in the face during his Australian Open second round win.
- Nadal kisses ball girl after hitting her with wayward forehand
- Watch all courts and all matches of the Australian Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player
The Spaniard rushed over to the net to check she was okay, with the 2009 champion kissing her on the cheek before returning to the baseline.
He soon sealed a 6-3 7-6 6-1 win over Argentina’s Federico Delbonis to reach the third round, gifting his headband to the ball girl before celebrating on Rod Laver.
And afterwards, Nadal said on Twitter that he met Annita and her family.
"For her, it was probably not a good moment," Nadal told interviewer Sam Groth on court.
"The ball was quick... so she’s a super brave girl. It’s one of the more scary moments I’ve had on a tennis court because the ball was straight on the head."