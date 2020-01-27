The world number one had not dropped a set coming into the grudge match against Kyrgios but the Australian firebrand had won two of their last three matches on hardcourts. However, it was Nadal who emerged victorious, despite a couple of surges in momentum from Kyrgios that roused the Rod Laver Arena, and the 19-time Grand Slam champion will face Dominic Thiem for a spot in the last four.

"It was a very tough match, it seemed like I had control at the start but against Nick you are never in control," said Nadal, who hit 64 winners to Kyrgios' 50.

“When Nick is playing like today with his positive attitude, he gives a lot of positive things to our sport. So I encourage him to keep working like this,” added Nadal.

Video - Nadal salutes Bryant after reaching quarters 07:26

" He is one of the most talented players on the Tour. I like the Nick Kyrgios of this tournament. "

An emotional Kyrgios paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died on Sunday in a helicopter accident, as he emerged on court for the fourth-round match, wearing the deceased basketball legend’s shirt as he warmed up, and Kyrgios, coming into the match on the back of a four-and-a-half-hour third-round win against Karen Khachanov, made a subdued start, one that Nadal punished to take the first set, converting one of the two break points on offer.

However, a visibly tired Kyrgios fought valiantly against the top seed's onslaught to haul himself back into the match at one set apiece and, having matched Nadal in but lost the third set, Kyrgios looked like he was on the cusp of sending the contest to a deciding fifth set when he once again wrested momentum from Nadal, breaking back as Nadal served for the match.

Yet, having served up a costly double fault in the third-set breaker, the 23-year-old was again left wanting, this time an ill-judged drop proved crucial as Nadal again won the breaker to seal the match.

Nadal will now contest a 12th Australian Open quarter-final as he continues his quest for a recording-equally 20th Grand Slam title.